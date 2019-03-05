Sheffield’s Lord Mayor goes on the run

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor is on the run – but it’s all in aid of charity.

Coun Magid Magid is running the Virgin Money London Marathon to raise money and wants Sheffield companies to join in the fun and fundraising.

Magid is raising money for his three Lord Mayor’s charities – Flourish, Unity Gym and SWCTS. Sheffield Flourish recognises the strengths of people with mental health issues while Unity Gym Project is committed to community development and the promotion of health and wellbeing.

Sheffield Women’s Counselling and Therapy Services provide free, confidential counselling and therapy services for women who have experienced abuse or trauma.

There are three other Sheffield runners who will be joining Magid. Matt Holloway is raising money for the Special Olympics Sheffield, Charlotte Moore is fundraising for Create a Dream Foundation and Wesly Jay is supporting Age UK.

Now Magid is looking for 20 Sheffield businesses to be part of a special fundraising event for all six charities.

There are two dates to choose from, March 26 and March 27. First pick which charity or runner you would like to support.

Then you need to run, walk or skip 26.2 miles as a team on your chosen date. This could be on a treadmill in your office or shop or you could take it in turns to run two miles around the block in a relay style.

As a team you’ll need to raise a minimum of £150 on the day. This can be though raffles, cake sale or sponsorship, it’s up to you. You can also set up a team fundraising page on www.virginmoneygiving.com

In return you’ll have a special visit from the Lord Mayor on the day of your challenge. Teams will be encouraged to get #MarathonWithMagid trending on social media, along with team photos.

If you’re up for the challenge, email holly.garforth@virginmoney.com with your business name and address, main point of contact, email and mobile, which date you’d like to take part and which charity you’ll be raising funds for.