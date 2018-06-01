Sheffield Rugby Club U16s celebrate trophy double

Sheffield RUFC’s U18 side have brought the curtain down on a season that will be talked about in rugby circles for years to come.

For the richly talented Colts players won the league and sealed the double by lifting the Yorkshire Cup - for an astonishing third year in a row.

They also looked on course for a spectacular treble but lost out in the National Cup semi final.

The stats are impressive and show P19 W18 L1 for the 2017/18 campaign.

Three members of the side represent Yorkshire County and seven trialled.

Four players trained and played for Yorkshire Carnegie U18s with one eventually earning a contract.

In the league, there were wins over Doncaster, Rotherham and Huddersfield among others as the Sheffield juggernaut had the title sealed by January.

Great National Cup victories came against Lymm, and Bromsgrove before their one defeat of the season happened at Abbeydale Park in the semi-final against Tynedale. However, players can feel proud as Sheffield deservedly took their place as one of the best four Colts sides in England.

Four days after their disappointment in the national event, the lads showed their fighting spirit by overcoming a battling Old Rishworthian side to make it three Yorkshire Cups in a row. Sadly, that was the final game the team played together.

Praise is also due to superb volunteer coaches and supportive parents who all combined to create a memorable season. Everyone at Sheffield RUFC hopes the players go on to achieve further honours in the game.