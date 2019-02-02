Sheffield road closed due to ‘serious’ incident 

Cars are being diverted on a Sheffield road after reports of a ‘serious’ incident.

Police have rushed to a scene on Herries Road after an incident took place just off the junction at Parkwood Road North.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 4:30pm.

Drivers are now being told to use a different route as the road is now blocked off for safety.

According to people in the area the road is closed from the roundabout next to petrol station and drivers are unable to come up from near the funeral directors.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more details and we will bring you more updates when we have them.

If you have information on what happened, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.