Sheffield residents called the council more than 9,500 times to exterminate rats

Residents across the city called Sheffield City Council out to exterminate rats 9,536 times in total since 2015, new figures show.

The figures were revealed in a Freedom of Information Act request sent by The Star.

It also showed there was a higher number of call outs from poorer areas than more affluent parts of Sheffield. Councillor Jackie Drayton, representative for Burngreave and cabinet member for children and families, said this was likely due to residents in more affluent areas calling private companies instead of the council.

Burngreave by far had the highest number of call outs and visits for rats, at almost 2,000 for call outs – this was more than double the amount of the second highest, Darnall at 726.

Fortunately, there was a decline in the total number of call outs and visits by around eight percent since 2015. Particularly in Burngreave where the number had halved over the past few years.

Craig Bebbington, environmental services manager at the council, said: “We carried out a targeted project in Burngreave in 2014-15, which may explain why the numbers of visits are higher in the area.

“Our pest control service investigates and act on all incidents of rats and other nuisance pests such as mice, cockroaches when requested. We do however charge members of the public for this service, unless they are in receipt of qualifying benefits.”

Anyone who requires an investigation into rats can contact the council’s pest control.

Mr Bebbington added: “We would advise any residents who require an investigation to contact the pest control service on 0114 2037410 to arrange an appointment.”

Citywide figures in full:

VISITS (April to March)

2015/16: 3,167

2016/17: 2,491

2017/18: 2,272

CALL-OUTS (April to March)

2015/16: 3,621

2016/17: 3,086

2017/18: 2,829