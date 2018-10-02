Sheffield Pride elects new committee members

Sheffield Pride’s newly-elected committee has vowed to ‘deliver great events for the community’ all year.

The previous committee resigned in August following what it said had been ‘the most challenging year yet’.

Now, a new Pride in Sheffield committee was chosen following an open election and will hold its first meeting on Thursday, October 4.

Neil Currie, media and marketing officer, said: “We are pleased to announce that following an open election where members of the LGBTQ+ community had the chance to vote either in person or online, a new Pride In Sheffield committee was duly elected.

“The new committee is already working hard to ensure we deliver a great pride for the community, working with local LGBTQ+ , BAME & Trans community groups in Sheffield and beyond to deliver great events for the community year long.

“We will be holding regular public meetings where all members of the community are welcomed along to help inform the direction their pride takes over the coming years.”

The first meeting will be held in Room K14, Hicks Building, University of Sheffield from 7pm on Thursday, October 4.

Mr Currie said the representatives will be discussing full elections by their community and we will be seeking nominations for the vacancy of sponsorship officer.

He added: “We would also like to hear from commercial partners of all sizes; from local businesses to large corporations.”

The new committee is:

Co-Chairs: Ali Harri & Rosie Strathearn-Brady

Secretary: Dave Pike

Treasurer: Sarah Notman

Event Manager: Vicky Laylor

Health & Safety: Steven Ben Allen

Media & Marketing: Neil Currie

Community & Outreach: Patricia Simeon

Accessibility: Yosh Kosminsky

Sponsorship: Vacancy

Funding: Ashleigh Weir

Accountability & Complaints: Emma Carpenter