Sheffield police hunt for three motorbikes stolen within days of each other 

South Yorkshire Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole three motorbikes in Sheffield and Barnsley over the past few days.

The bikes were stolen from various places across the city and town not long after police issued warnings about thieves targeting bikes and scooters.

One, a blue Honda CBR125 LG08VWM was taken from Highstone Road, Barnsley, on January 31st.

Another, a red Yamaha YBR125 was stolen from Lyttletton Court, Penistone, on February 1st.

And a red Yamaha YZFR125 was stolen from Alhambra Centre, Barnsley, on January 29th.

If you know of any information relating to the stolen bikes, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or report it online reportingcrime.uk.