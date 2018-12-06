Sheffield pensioner still missing days later 

Have your say

An elderly Sheffield man is still missing a few days after he was last seen.

Peter Leggett, aged 79, was last known to be at his home in Ecclesall Road at midnight on Monday, December 3.

Peter Leggett.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said it appears he left home some time within the next several hours and before 9.15am on Tuesday morning.

At the time he was wearing just a dressing gown, a blue knee-length mac, slippers and glasses.

He is thought to be driving a black Kia Sportage, with the registration LT15 OUX, and could possibly have been heading towards Derbyshire.

Officers have tonight issued a re-appeal for information on his whereabouts.

A force spokesperson said: “He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of a very thin build and with grey/blonde hair.

“Have you seen Peter? Have you seen Peter’s car?

“If so please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0215 of 5 December 2018, you can also contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 388 of 5 December 2018.”