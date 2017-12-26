Sheffield nightclub NICHE cancels NYE party after stabbings

New Year's Eve celebrations at NICHE nightclub in Sheffield have been cancelled after four men were stabbed nearby over the weekend.

The club on Walker Street was issued with a 48-hour closure notice by police after five men were found injured nearby on the Wicker in the early hours of Saturday, four of whom had been stabbed.

Police were called to the Wicker on Saturday at 4.50am

The closure notice was today extended by a fortnight at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, where a hearing was adjourned until January 9, meaning the NYE bash can no longer go ahead.

The club's owners agreed to the extension, which will not affect any other planned events at this stage as the next one after that is not until January 27.

NICHE's counsel Christopher Grunert said in court: "The venue was closed voluntarily and its owners have been cooperating with South Yorkshire Police about the incident that took place in the immediate vicinity.

"They hope to use the intervening two weeks to meet with police and discuss the situation in more detail, reflecting on what happened and what lessons can be learned."

Officers said on Saturday it was believed the assaults took place on the street but may be connected to an incident within the club

The counsel for the police told the court: "The time will be used by police to speak with Mr Grunert and see if there's a way forward so that conditions can be put in place to keep members of the public safe and prevent an incident like this happening again."

Police said following the violence that all five victims, aged between 21 and 42, were taken to hospital but none of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

