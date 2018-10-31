Sheffield news LIVE: Knife attack in sheffield city centre | ‘Serious incident’ leads to closure of major Sheffield road Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Stay tuned to our live news blog this Halloween for all the latest goings on in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire. Refresh the page for updatesSheffield’s most haunted places revealed – weather for Sheffield for today – Travellers at Hillsborough Park – Hollinsend crash Live news updates throughout the day Your Say: Boeing Factory VIDEO: Moment arsonists start fire at Sheffield Tesco