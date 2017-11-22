Sheffield man banned from football matches following trouble at Owls game

Have your say

A Sheffield man has been banned from attending football matches for three years following trouble during the Owls' defeat at Derby County.

Sean Watson was charged with a section 4 public order offence after violence flared as Sheffield Wednesday slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Pride Park last month.

The 53-year-old, of Somercotes Road, Frecheville, yesterday appeared at Derby Magistrates' Court, where he admitted the offence.

He was fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

He was also given a three-year football banning order, preventing him from attending games during that period.

Fighting broke out among a small section of Sheffield Wednesday fans during the club's loss on October 21

Derby County said four spectators were ejected from the visitors section, and police revealed two people had been arrested after the match.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was given a youth restorative justice order.