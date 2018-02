Have your say

A 46-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing 24 Yankee Candles.

This evening, South Yorkshire Police say they observed a man allegedly acting suspiciously on Collinson Road in Parson Cross.

After searching him officers discovered 10 Yankee Candles.

After a subsequent search of his address, 14 more were found.

Investigating officers said they were currently processing the man before adding that their office now smells 'lovely'.