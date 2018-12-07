Sheffield Lib Dems urge Brexit MP to support second vote

Sheffield Liberal Democrats are increasingly putting pressure on a Labour MP to support a second vote on Brexit.

As MPs across the country prepare to vote on the EU Withdraw Bill, the Liberal Democrats are lobbying Labour MP Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central and shadow Brexit minister, to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal and for a ‘People’s Vote’.

Sheffield MP's Forum at The Star's Office. Pictured is Paul Blomfield MP. Pic by Steve Ellis

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Lib Dems and representative of Ecclesall ward, has sent a letter to Mr Blomfield on these issues.

He said: “Sheffield Central voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union and I stood side by side with Paul Blomfield to campaign for remain in 2016. That’s why I’m urging him to represent his constituents and back a ‘People’s Vote’, which is now closer than ever. Brexit is too big of an issue to leave to 650 MPs – the people should have the final say.

“The Brexit deal on the table satisfies no-one and solves nothing. It leaves us rule takers and not rule makers. The Government’s own research has shown that regardless of the type of Brexit, Britain will be poorer. No one voted for less money for our NHS, less money for our schools and less money for our police. Now we know that facts about Brexit, it’s only right that we have a second vote.

“In October, 700,000 people travelled from around the country, including Sheffield Central, to march on Westminster to demand a second vote. The pressure is mounting, and the tide is turning. Paul Blomfield will either be on the right side of history, or he’ll be on the wrong side.”

Mr Blomfield said he campaigned “relentlessly” for the UK to remain in the European Union.

In a blog, he said: “I campaigned on this for jobs and the economy, for the stability of our continent, for our standing in the world, and because I believe that we can tackle the big challenges we face – from climate change to international terrorism – more effectively with our friends and neighbours.

“The draft agreement the Government has reached with the EU has now been published and we are clear that it fails the six tests (outlined by Labour), and will vote against it.”

MPs will vote next Tuesday, December 10.