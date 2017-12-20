Sheffield landlords recognised as best in Yorkshire

A pair of Sheffield landlords have been recognised as the best in Yorkshire.

Jon Terry and his partner Mandy Billings, who run The White Lion in Heeley, were named best publicans in Yorkshire and the Humber by Punch Taverns.

The couple, who have transformed the fortunes of the thriving music venue on London Road, were up against nine other Punch pubs in the region.

Punch Taverns said: "Jon and his wife have been in the pub for almost three years and they have rebuilt the business with the support of Punch. They are a great couple and run a fantastic pub. They are great to work with and this is a little recognition for what a great job they do."