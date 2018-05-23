Sheffield Hospitals Charity launches ‘Big 7Tea’ to celebrate NHS turning 70

To mark the NHS turning 70, Sheffield Hospitals Charity is asking the city to raise a cuppa and celebrate our wonderful national health service.

The NHS Big7Tea will be a chance for people up and down the country to come together and toast 70 years of the NHS, on Thursday 5th July.

The Big7Tea theme will celebrate the long and proud associations that tea has with the NHS.

Originally served to patients in traditional fine cups with saucers and side spoon, tea was considered an important aspect of patient satisfaction and recovery.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity is backing the campaign, asking people to host their own tea party, make a donation, or host a fundraising activity to mark the occasion and support the vital work of NHS charities.

David Reynolds, Director at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “Tea is a British institution - we consume a massive 165 million cups daily!

“Tens of thousands of Sheffield’s patients enjoy tea in NHS hospitals, clinics and GP surgeries every day. Tea brings us all together. It breaks down social boundaries, and like the NHS and NHS charities, is a symbol of comfort and community.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in Big7Tea. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our fantastic NHS staff and to appreciate the vital role they play in our lives. What a great way to thank these everyday heroes – who are there to guide, support and care for us, day in, day out.”

Sheffield Hospitals Charity helps patients being treated for almost every condition across all the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals sites.

With the generous support and hard work of its donors and fundraisers, it invests more than £2.5 million a year in state of the art equipment, pioneering research, patient and family support, buildings and people.

Sheffield Hospital Charity funding helps make life better for patients and their families at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Northern General Hospital, Charles Clifford Dental Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Hospital and Jessop Wing.

The NHS Big 7Tea will raise awareness of the vital work of NHS charities and let the public know how to support them.

To host your own tea party, celebrate 70 years of the NHS and raise vital funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/NHS70