Sheffield gets ready to marvel at TV magician Pete Firman

Pete Firman, one of the UK’s most celebrated magicians and comedians, has had to make 15 new tour dates appear because of demand to see his show, Marvels.

Pete aims to mesmerise his audiences with a mixture of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic.

He has numerous television appearances under his belt, including ITV1's Tommy Cooper Forever, Tonight at the London Palladium, The Next Great Magician, BBC One's Let’s Sing & Dance for Comic Relief, The John Bishop Show, The Magicians and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. He also presented Pete Firman’s World of Magic for BBC Radio 4 Extra and recently appeared on BBC One’s The Generation Game.

Pete said: “I’m very excited to be taking Marvels to even more places in 2019!

“Make sure you grab a ticket before they disappear.”

He appears at the Leadmill in Sheffield on Thursday (March 14).