Sheffield gallery hosts International Women’s Day celebration

The Millennium Gallery is being taken over by Shefest on Friday evening for a special event to celebrate International women’s Day.

The LATE event at the city centre gallery features a host of talks, tours, workshops and stalls showcasing the brilliant work of women in Sheffield, and the organisers say there truly is something for everyone.

Activities feature the likes of artist Zoe Genders and inclusivity project Girls With Drills, as well as a speaker’s corner, burlesque workshop, craftivism, traders, information stalls and more. Music will be provided by Girl Gang DJs.

LATE runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. entry is free, with a recommended donation of £4. No need to book, just turn up. The event is restricted to age 18+.

*Over at Theatre Deli , superhero Vulvarine stars in her own musical from March 7-9, tackling The Mansplainer and his evil plan.