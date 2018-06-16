Sheffield festival celebrates rich history of migration

Have your say

Free arts festival Migration Matters celebrates the diversity of culture in Sheffield, as part of Refugee Week.

Events range from theatre to film, food and workshops.

Following the successes of last year’s Refuge Festival, which saw hundredsof people enjoying the varied culture of Sheffield, Migration Matters Festival sets out to champion the city’s artists, those who were born here and those who now call it home.

The festival features Edinburgh Fringe First Award-winning writer and performer Chris Thorpe, acclaimed human rights theatre makers Ice and Fire and Target Theatre Company.

Inspiring installation artists from around the world include Sheffield-based Ayse Balko.

A launch party tomorrow features theatre by Sheffield intercultural drama group Side by Side, traditional African dance, music from a variety of city bands and food from around the world – courtesy of Open Kitchen Social Club.

All events are held on a pay what you decide basis – tickets do not need to be purchased in advance.

Stage performances take place at Theatre Delicatessen, Eyre Street and the festival runs from June 17-25.

For more information and a full timetable of events, see migrationmattersfestival.co.uk