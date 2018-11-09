Sheffield Derby: ‘Sheffield Wednesday resorted to booting it anywhere,’ says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, as he reveals he is related to the visitors’ star performer

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, insisted his team have proved their superiority in the battle for Steel City superiority despite being held to a draw by Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Wilder, who revealed he is a distant relation of Cameron Dawson after the visitors' goalkeeper saved David McGoldrick's first-half penalty, said Jos Luhukay's side had been reduced to "booting it anywhere" as the derby ended in stalemate.

"I'm delighted with the way we played, I'm made up," Wilder said. "It shows how far we've come, even though I know people don't always want to hear that.

"We've pegged a team back that have got to the play-off final a few years back, the play-off semi-final, and resorted to booting it anywhere. We've totally dominated a team with big names, big players, big wages and big numbers, a powerful football club. I know which dressing room I'd rather be in after the final whistle. I'd rather be in our one and I've told the lads that too."

Wilder, whose side are second in the Championship table, absolved McGoldrick of any responsibility for the outcome despite acknowledging his miss from the spot was the game's pivotal moment.

Heaping praise on Dawson - "It was a great save, one of a few he made" - Wilder then made a surprising admission.

"I think he's a relation of mine," the 51-year-old, who is thought to be a cousin of the youngster's father, said. "But I'm not going to look up the family tree because I think I'll end up a bit disappointed.

"To be fair to him (Dawson), I thought he was outstanding all night. He'll have been their man of the match by some distance. They (Wednesday) should be pleased because they've got a good young goalkeeper on their books."

According to one measure, United enjoyed 75 per cent of the possession and created nearly three times as many attempts on goal as Jos Luhukay's side, who remain 17th. But the critical point of the evening came after a quarter-of-an-hour, when Mark Duffy was tripped in the box by Morgan Fox. McGoldrick stepped-up to take the spot-kick but Dawson, diving to his left, pushed the centre-forward's effort around the post.

"We had a purpose and a style," Wilder said. "We can nit-pick., yes, but we dominated the game and I'm delighted with the performance. I'm not down, even though some people might think I would be, because I asked for a performance and got one."

"They (Wednesday) weren't moving, unless it was a ball up to Fletcher or a knock down," Wilder added. "I'll look at the positives for us and, although we didn't get what I think we deserved, there were loads."