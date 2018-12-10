Sheffield councillors join rally calling for People’s Vote on Brexit

Sheffield campaigners have called on the Prime Minister to give people a say on the final Brexit deal.

A standing-room only rally was held at the weekend, just days before a crucial vote in Parliament on the Government’s proposed Brexit deal.

The rally, at the Showroom Workstation, followed a stall on Barkers Pool when campaigners talked with shoppers about why they believe that the final decision on Brexit should be made not by MPs, but by their constituents.

Campaigners said there was overwhelming support at the stall for a People’s Vote and for staying in the EU.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Leader of the Liberal Democrats on Sheffield Council, said:

“The clear message is that Prime Minister Theresa May must give the public a final say on the Brexit deal, with the option to stay in the EU.”

The events were part of a People’s Vote National Day of Action when activists organised over 140 events throughout the country.

Campaigners say opinion polls consistently show that a clear majority of voters in most constituencies across the UK want their say on Brexit in a People’s Vote.

Neill Schofield, chairman of the campaign group Sheffield for Europe, said: “This was a hugely successful day of action, with over 140 events happening nationwide telling the Government that we are not buying this dodgy deal.

“This deal satisfies no one and solves nothing. The only way out of this mess is to give the decision back to the people in a People’s Vote.

“As part of the government’s Brexit deal, we’ll lose all our rights as an EU member with less trade, fewer opportunities, and lower living standards.

“People across the UK will lose the right to live, work or study visa-free around Europe. And following what would be the biggest single biggest loss of sovereignty and control in British history, we would continue to follow EU rules, but have no say over how they’re made.”

Speakers at the rally included Angela Smith, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Coun Mohammed and Ellie James, from the young people’s group For our Future’s Sake.

Sheffield for Europe is a cross-party grassroots group, campaigning for a People’s Vote and for the country to stay in the EU. It is affiliated to the European Movement, part of the People’s Vote campaign.