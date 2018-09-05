Sheffield councillor bids farewell to markets role

Celebrity chefs, a Royal garden party and Parliamentary receptions - all in a day’s work for a Sheffield councillor who is a national ambassador for markets.

Chris Rosling-Josephs has been looking back at his time as President of the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) as his two year term draws to a close.

Chris, Labour councillor for Beighton, has been the council's representative to NABMA on and off for more than 20 years and was elected as its President in September 2016.

He said: “I got involved in markets when I first joined the council in 1995 and was put on the markets committee. I’ve always loved markets for shopping and the variety and quality of food and other goods that you can buy at reasonable prices.

“Markets are important for the community they serve by giving access to local produce and employment. For every £1 spent in a supermarket, less than 25p stays in the local economy. But that same £1 spent in a market up to 82p can stay in the local economy.

“Markets in Sheffield have over 120 small businesses operating and across the UK markets are still the biggest presence on the high street in our towns and cities.”

The NABMA has been operating for more than a century and works with the Government to secure recognition for markets in a number of major policy areas.

Chris added: “I have been fortunate to travel to many markets in the UK to promote the Love Your Local Market campaign that takes place each year for two weeks at the end of May.

“This event started in 2012 to promote markets in the UK and now is held in retail and wholesale markets all across Europe and in a number around the world.

“I have twice spoken at the Parliamentary Market Reception that is held to launch the campaign, in the Houses of Parliament. I also represent NABMA at the All Party Parliamentary Market Group that meets four times a year.

“This year I had the honour of being invited to Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party in June. This is the first time the NABMA President has been invited in over 12 years.”