Sheffield Council to better work life to improve health after ‘worrying’ facts

Sheffield City Council are planning to better public health by improving the economy after a report revealed some ‘worrying’ new statistics.

The report, which focuses on the relationship between health, work and the economy, showed an increasing number of people were living with long-term health conditions which restricted them from getting and staying in a job.

The figures also revealed Sheffield, and in particular women, were worse off than the national average.

In a response, the council are now planning to make this a priority for the next year.

Greg Fell, the director of public health Sheffield, wrote the report and said health and wealth were symbiotic.

He said: “Work is a critical determinant of good health and wellbeing. This is not just about paid employment, but could also be described as any meaningful activity that provides us with a sense of purpose.

“Similarly a healthy population is a critical determinant of high productivity and a flourishing economy, in the same way that a good transport network underpins economic growth. Health and wellbeing go hand in hand and it is why I am focusing on work, the economy and health in this year’s report.”

Almost two thirds of people in Sheffield aged 16 to 64 years are working.

But an increasing number of people are living in poor health for longer and from an earlier age, affecting their chances of finding and staying in work.

Figures showed that between 2010 and 2016, while life expectancy in Sheffield had gradually increased, healthy life expectancy had decreased. This was worse for women and Sheffield compared to the national average.

Mr Fell said: “Whilst the figures in Sheffield reflect the national trend, the position is worse in Sheffield; worse for women; and worse among people who are deprived.”

Statistics also showed the combined cost of sickness absence, lost productivity through worklessness and health-related productivity losses are estimated to be more than £1 billion a year in Sheffield alone. This is around the same amount as it costs to run the local NHS for a year.

To tackle this, he said the city needs to prioritise an inclusive economy and good work.

“For work to be beneficial to health it needs to provide adequate pay, acceptable hours, good health and safety, job security, progression and opportunities for employees to participate in decision making,” he said.

“But with the rise of the ‘gig’ economy and self employment, the opportunities for good work are diminishing. We are seeing too many people becoming trapped in low paid, unskilled and unstable work, often interspersed with periods of unemployment. This is double-jeopardy.

“There are significant health inequalities in the working age population, most notably between those who are employed and those who are unemployed. There has also been an increase in the number of households who experience in-work poverty and disparities in health outcomes between skilled and unskilled workers, between black and minority ethnic communities.”

Strategies to improve the situation included “sweating assets” by building on plans that already exist, creating more jobs and opportunities for people to develop skills, changing the way they measure growth and ensuring growth is inclusive.

Mr Fell said: “Although the facts are worrying, there are actions we can take but these will need to be systematic and at scale. All employers have a significant contribution to make.”

The report can be read in full here will be discussed at a full council meeting on Wednesday, January 9.