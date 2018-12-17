Sheffield Council take on new housing development in well-known estate

Sheffield City Council have decided to be the lead developer of a new housing development in one of the city’s most well-known estates.

It is part of a 30 year plan to regenerate Gleadless Valley, which includes 2,400 properties and shops.

It comes after a consultation with residents, groups and services as part of their work to regenerate the area.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety at Sheffield City Council, said: “We know we need more housing and more diverse homes in Gleadless Valley. But local residents have been clear – since the start of this masterplan process – that they do not want Gleadless Valley sold off to a private developer or spend years delivering the improvements suggested by residents.

“We’re still looking at the options, but are committed to being the lead developer for new housing on the estate. This will mean we’re able to get the type of housing people want and need in Gleadless Valley – such as specialist housing for older people, more family houses and modern flats for rent and sale.”

Possible options, which were put forward during design workshops with residents, include new housing on vacant sites, improving flats and maisonettes and remodelling or renewing selective blocks of maisonettes with better quality housing.

The council are also considering improvements to green spaces and local facilities and ways to increase job opportunities.

The masterplan will be a long-term investment for the area for the next 30 years, with funding from the government.

Further consultation will be carried out next year after more detailed plans are developed in May.