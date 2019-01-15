Sheffield Council services could be disrupted if lifts break

Lifts in one of Sheffield’s landmark council buildings are being replaced because they are in danger of breaking.

Officers warn council services would be “greatly disrupted” if the nine lifts in the Moorfoot building were forced to close.

“Following a lift survey, it was confirmed that there was an urgent need for all of them to be replaced,” says a report by officers.

“This was due mainly to the risk of failure which would have led to the Moorfoot building potentially having to close, which would have greatly disrupted council services.”

Work is expected to be completed by July.

The report adds: “This project will see the refurbishment of six core lifts in the main lobby, two core lifts that serve the north wing and one goods/service lift.

“Two new lifts have already been introduced in the main lobby of the Moorfoot building and two more should be ready for use in March. All six lifts are now expected to be ready by July.”