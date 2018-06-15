Sheffield Council push back decision on controversial beer garden

Sheffield City Council have taken nearly a year to decide on plans to create a beer garden in Millhouses Park, which has proved controversial.

Kane Yeardley, owner of True North, which runs several popular pubs across Sheffield, took over The Waggon & Horses in Millhouses Park last year.

Kane Yeardley, owner of True North

Mr Yeardley said he has since transformed it into a thriving family-friendly spot but believes it could be even better.

He asked the council if he could rent a small, unused patch of land to create a beer garden for the pub saying people currently have to “sit by the roadside inhaling car exhaust fumes”.

Initially the council were on-board with the proposal but before Mr Yeardley could formally submit a planning application a staggering 1,700 people signed a petition objecting to it, which was presented by the Friends of Millhouses Park at a recent cabinet meeting.

The council then promised to make a decision after the local elections. They now say this will not happen until the end of summer.

The Waggon & Horses

Mr Yeardley said he feels misled and let down by the council and is now considering creating pop-up beer gardens while they make up their minds.

He said: “Dealing with the council is a very slow process. We will continue with it and hope people will support our campaign.”

To get things moving, Mr Yeardley started a counter-petition which has so far reached nearly 1,000 signatures.

Mr Yeardley, who lived in Millhouses for 20 years before recently moving, said he supports the Friends of Millhouses Park in not selling land to developers and understands their concerns around anti-social behaviour.

His offer was double the market rent which he said would be enough to fund a full-time park keeper. He also offered to provide new playground equipment including a disabled roundabout.

Mr Yeardley said: “I’m totally behind them, they shouldn’t be selling off parks to developers. But all we’re talking about is leasing a piece. It can always be taken back at any time and I support that principal.

“Our main business is families, we don’t want a couple of blokes getting rowdy and shouting, it just doesn’t work. If we get the feeling things aren’t right we’ll bring in security operatives.”

True North say they have brought back to life pubs like The Broadfield, The York and Riverside Kelham and say a beer garden at Millhouses Park will inject a 5 per cent increase in revenue for the council.

Mr Yeardley added: “We are turnaround experts. We take pubs that aren’t working well and and we renovate them and put a good service it and add to the community.

“This is the last piece of the jigsaw to make it a great experience.”

Paul Billington, the council’s director of culture and environment, said: “The council is reviewing its wider approach to commercial proposals within parks.

“This is an important piece of work and will rightly take time.”

He said Mr Yeardley’s proposal will be considered within the wider context of the council’s policy and “will take into account the wide range of views that have been put forward.”