Sheffield Council pays bill for school bus passes

More than half a million pounds will be spent on free bus passes for Sheffield school pupils.

Sheffield Council buys the zero fare bus passes from South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) and gives them to certain pupils who qualify, including low income families.

Passes have been issued to the value of £620,000 for the academic year 2018-19.

“The passes are only available from SYPTE,” says Paul Johnson, strategy and coordination manager at the council, in a report.

“This ensures that we continue to enable eligible children, including many students from low-income families, to access their right to a full time education.

“Payment to SYPTE is outstanding. There is no viable alternative way to fulfil the council’s statutory responsibilities around home to school travel.”