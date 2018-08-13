Sheffield Council looks for cheaper transport online

We all like to get online bargains but even Sheffield Council is trawling websites looking for the best deals.

The council is looking at how it pays for business travel, including rail, air, hotel and conferences, over the next four years.

While its annual spend is “relatively low”, in times of austerity every little saving helps. Officers are now looking at more cost effective services and says there is scope to reduce the fees charged by travel management companies.

Among the saving suggestions are advance bookings for rail tickets and more online bookings.

A report by Paula Martin, procurement and supply chain manager, says: “Wider adoption of online bookings for rail, hotels and a reduction in open return rail tickets has highlighted potential savings.

“Advance bookings still seem to offer best overall value and should be positively encouraged.

“It is also proposed that the new framework will continue to mandate fixed fees for various ticket and travel options. We also plan to introduce price matching where we can evidence a cheaper fare is available on the same travel and ticket option.”

Additional back office savings will be sought by smarter ordering and invoice processing.

The council will now ask for pricing from a number of competitive suppliers. The contract will also be available for use by Sheffield City Region.