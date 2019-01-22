Sheffield Council and University among best for LGBT staff

Sheffield is one of the best councils in the country for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual staff.

Stonewall, which campaigns for LGBT people, has included Sheffield Council in its Top 100 Employers for 2018.

Sheffield joins eight other local authorities on the list and the University of Sheffield also makes it.

Employers demonstrated their work in 10 areas of policy and practice. Staff from across the organisations also complete an anonymous survey about their experiences of diversity and inclusion at work.

Darren Towers, Stonewall’s executive director, said: “The local government councils which have made this year’s Top 100 Employers list have done a wonderful job.

“LGBT-inclusive employers play a crucial role in changing society by using their power and influence to protect and support LGBT people.

“With so many councils displaying such a strong commitment to LGBT equality, we are one step closer to creating a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception.”