Sheffield clubbers go back in time to Roxy nightclub era

The after-dark antics of clubbers from Sheffield’s legendary Roxy nightclub venue are set to be on view to the world in a few weeks' time.

Their pictures and memories are set to adorn the pages of a forthcoming book and take centre stage at a Back To The Roxy reunion party to be held at the 02 Academy on Saturday, May 4.

Worn Step on No 14 Hanover Square home of Mr Charles Felix Trown Dancing Master, in 1856 it was the John Sutton Academy (Vin Malone clue picture)

Local author Neil Anderson is putting the call out for photos and memories from the venue that dominated the club scene for much of the 1980s and 1990s for a brand new Roxy edition of his best-selling Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield.

The very best pictures will also adorn the big screen at the reunion which is set to transport clubbers back to the heyday of the venue in a few week’s time.

Neil Anderson said: “Photos weren’t so common in the era before the smart phone so we’re having to work extra hard to encourage people to dig into their photo albums and help us remember what life was like at the venue.”

With a capacity in excess of 2,000, and one of the most jaw-dropping lightshows in the country, few venues attracted more revellers than Sheffield’s sprawling Roxy nightclub.

The iconic Roxy sign on Arundel Gate Sheffield city centre, pictured on Friday, January 7, 2005

The venue became famous nationally as a base for the Hitman & Her TV series.

Back to the Roxy is set to be one of the city’s biggest reunion parties in recent years.

As well as the dance-inspired sounds that thousands would dance to every Friday and Saturday on the Roxy dancefloor, the event also offers a room two celebrating the venue’s Rock Night that used to run every Monday.

Room three hosts Electro ‘80s – a celebration of the sounds of the era.

Roxy photos and memories can be sent to: neil@dirtystopouts.com