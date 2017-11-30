Sheffield charities could scoop £6,500 and a year's free coaching

Charities in Sheffield could land themselves £6,500 and a year's free leadership coaching.

That's the prize awaiting each of the 20 winners of this year's Weston Charity Awards, entries for which open tomorrow, Friday, December 1.

The awards are open to any charity with an annual income of less than £5 million that provides frontline services in the fields of community, welfare and youth.

Organisers are particularly keen to hear from charities in Sheffield, as the city has yet to produce a winner since the awards were extended to the region in 2015.

They say the money and training could come in particularly handy for charities in Yorkshire and the Humber, where Weston's research shows more than three fifths of those responding expect their income to increase next year, yet 71 per cent have spent little or no time on long-term planning.

For more about the awards, and how to enter, visit https://westoncharityawards.org.