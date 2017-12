A Sheffield car dealer has shown his Christmas spirit with an amazingly generous offer.

Tom Butcher, who owns the used car dealership Cloverleaf Cars in Wharncliffe Side, has promised to give a car away in the new year.

Cloverleaf Cars, which is owned by Mr Butcher (photo: Google)

He says he wants the vehicle, which will be worth around £500, to go to someone who would not otherwise be able to afford one of their own.

Announcing the offer early this morning, he said all people had to do to stand a chance of winning was to like the status on his Facebook page.

Entrants' names will be put in a pot, with the winner to be drawn this year live on video.

To ensure the car goes to someone who genuinely needs it, he asked those who don't want to be considered to comment 'not needed'.

The Facebook post announcing the offer

"Decided in the new year I am going to give a car away!! YES A FREE CAR!" he posted.

"Won’t be a Range Rover the next car I take in Px worth circa of £500 will be given away hopefully to someone who actually can’t afford a car to make someone’s day will be amazing!!

"To take part please just like this status all names will be put in pot and drawn in new year and picked on a live video but please if you don’t actually NEED it just comment not needed want it to go to the less fortunate not to someone who will sell for self gain."

People have been quick to praise his generosity, with many of those commenting saying they did not need the car but hoped it went to a deserving recipient.

However, one person shared a sad tale involving his daughter, who he said had been made homeless when her house went up in flames earlier this year, just one week before learning she was pregnant with her third child.

She had to return her car in the aftermath and needs a new one, he explained, but on a positive note he said she gave birth to a little girl earlier this month and she and her family were now settling into a lovely new house.

You can enter the free draw at www.facebook.com/lowcost.cars.33?lst=538855181%3A100011244662459%3A1514189129.