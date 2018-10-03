Sheffield campaigners call for a People’s Vote on Brexit

Campaigners have lobbied Sheffield councillors to support a People’s Vote on a final Brexit deal.

The group Sheffield for Europe stood outside the Town Hall with flags, placards and t-shirts urging councillors to back the People’s Vote. Musician Madeleina Kay sang a Remain song and played guitar while dressed in a Union Flag outfit.

Remain musician Madeleina Kay

The People’s Vote is a campaign to give people a final say on the Brexit deal, with the option to remain in the European Union.

Neill Schofield, chairman of Sheffield for Europe, said: “The Government’s handling of these negotiations has been a disaster. Every day we learn of new problems that will occur if we leave the EU. It is only right and democratic for the people to decide if we want to go ahead on this basis.”

Inside the chamber, councillors of all parties were in favour of the People’s Vote. Green Councillor Martin Phipps said: “We need to know what our choice is – how much of the crucial protections of workers’ rights, environmental standards, human rights protections, and the huge benefits of free movement we would stand to lose. Plus we’d have a clearer idea of the likely economic impacts.”

Lib Dem councillor Joe Otten said “the goalposts had shifted” since the referendum.

“We hear them talking up the “no deal” Brexit and planning to stockpile food and medicines but this is not what we were promised. Voters, especially if they are not given what was promised, have the right to change their minds. The country’s future is in the balance.”

And Labour councillor Ben Miskill said: “This government and our country is in crisis. Labour wants to see a General Election as a route out. It is right for Parliament to have the first say, but if we need to break the impasse, Labour will campaign for a public vote and nobody is ruling out Remain as an option.”