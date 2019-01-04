Sheffield Business Park expansion to create 1,000 jobs

Developers have submitted plans to Rotherham Metropolitan Council to expand Sheffield Business Park which could see the creation of 1,000 jobs.

The proposal was submitted to Rotherham Council and reveal the ‘Phase 4’ of the expansion.

The development is expected to create 1,000 jobs, adding to the 2,000 already at the site working with companies such as Boeing, ITM Power and the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

The park’s current uses include research, development, industrial, storage and distribution. It is also situated within the Sheffield City Region enterprise zone, which consists of a number of sites linked by the M1 corridor with the aim of creating more jobs and attracting new businesses.

It is already one of the largest business parks in Yorkshire, covering more than 80 hectares. The latest plans propose growing it by a further 18 hectares.

Graham Sadler, SBP managing director, said: “Geographically located at the centre of the UK, Sheffield City Region has been at the heart of manufacturing and engineering innovation since the Industrial Revolution and is now renowned for its lead on advanced manufacturing, research and development attracting OEM manufacturers such as Boeing, Rolls Royce and McLaren to the area.

“Phase 4 of Sheffield Business Park is at the nucleus of AMID and provides great opportunity to create a natural gateway between Rotherham and Sheffield as well as driving forward the vision of supporting the prosperity of the region’s economy and positioning South Yorkshire as leading the way in Advanced Manufacturing.”

Lewis Evans, of Turley which managed the planning application for SBP, said: “Having worked closely with Sheffield Business Park, the local planning authority and the lead project team (comprising Bond Bryan Architects, WSP and JPG), we have ensured the preparation of a comprehensive planning application that sets out the intentions of Sheffield Business Park for the new facilities.”

It is expected the scheme will move forward on a plot by plot basis with individual designs to suit future occupier’s needs.

The consultation period will end on February 1.