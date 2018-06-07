Sheffield-based Johnston Press workers raise £2,000 for Children’s Hospital

Kind-hearted Johnston Press employees have raised more than £2,000 for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

The sporty fund-raisers held a football match with a team from The Star taking on a side from sister newspaper the Sheffield Telegraph.

The event was staged at Bramall Lane and the Star team ran out 3-0 winners.

Scorers were Josh Hector, penalty, Nathan Hanan and Ryan Boulter. But it was the sum raised that was important and the event helped boost the charity’s coffers by a magnificent £2,021.20.

And it’s still possible to make the amount bigger. Anyone who wants to add to the good cause should go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah -williamson34

Organisers Karl Wiley, Levi Haughton, Jospeh Fanty & Sarah Williamson, want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who came to the game, raffle tickets, paid £1s for dress down and made cakes for cake sale day.

“Everything has contributed to this massive amount achieved so far,” said Karl

He added: “Thanks to Sheffield United for holding the match and making everything run smoothly. Thanks to Sheffield FC for lending us the away kit (Telegraph)and to High Green over 35s for lending us the away kit (The Star).

“Let’s not forget a very special thanks to Gary Fearon, the match could not have gone ahead without him.”