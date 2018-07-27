Sheffield author Paul Oldfield celebrates World War One VC heroes

A Sheffield author has written a new book on World War One Victoria Cross winners on the Western Front.

In Victoria Crosses on the Western Front – Cambrai to the Battle of St Quentin 20 November 1917 – 23 March 1918, Paul Oldfield gives comprehensive accounts of the VC actions and the recipients’ life stories and offers a full explanation of the wider context of each VC action.

The sixth in a planned series of nine books being written by Paul on all the VC winnners during the war, it is an invaluable series for visitors to the World War One battlefields of the Western Front.

There is detailed touring information, illustrations and maps, so that readers visiting the battlefields can stand on, or very near, the spot where all the VCs were won.

Author Paul served in the army for 36 years, later becoming a freelance battlefield guide and is a member of the Guild of Battlefield Guides.

In the past, while visiting the battlefields, he said he often wondered where the various Victoria Cross actions took place and resolved to find out.

Paul’s research into the subject began back in 1988, when he was still a serving soldier.

A comprehensive biography for each recipient covers every aspect of their lives, warts and all.

Publishers Pen & Sword Books, based in Barnsley, say: “A host of other information, much of it published for the first time, reveals some fascinating characters, with numerous links to many famous people and events.”

Paul Oldfield also co-authored a 1988 book on Sheffield City Battalion in the Pals series, plus one on the World War Two Cockleshell Raid.

Victoria Crosses on the Western Front – Cambrai to the Battle of St Quentin 20 November 1917 – 23 March 1918 is available from Pen & Sword Books for £24.

Go online at www.pen-and-sword.co.uk or call 01226 734222