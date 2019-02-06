Sheffield art student remembers playing glam rock at iconic venue Crazy Daisy

Our recent Retro feature on the 50th anniversary of Sheffield pizzeria Mama’s and Leonie’s brought back happy memories for a former Sheffield art student and musician.

Phil Kramer has been in touch about his reunion at the restaurant with old student friends reliving their glam rock days when they formed a Roxy Music tribute band.

A poster for For Your Pleasure

Phil wrote: “It was certainly interesting reading about Mama’s & Leonie’s on Norfolk Street and brought back many happy memories of when we used to go there on a Saturday in the early 1970s.

“Four of my art college friends and I, who were all from Sheffield, had a reunion there just before last Christmas - we had not seen each other for over 40 years and had all had careers in advertising and design around the UK and living as far away as France.

“It was great to catch up with them all through Linked In and to reminisce at Mama’s about our days of starting the first tribute band of Roxy Music at art college Union Road here in Sheffield from 1971-1974.

“We played at the Crazy Daisy on High Street, The Polish Club, Ecclesall Road and Henry Spencer’s estate agents Christmas dance at the Kenwood Hotel.

Phil Kramer on saxophone in For Your Pleasure

“Paul Myers as Brian Ferry, Phil Kramer on saxophone, Richard Robakowski on drums, Kevin Veitch on bass guitar and Pete Mottram on keyboards.

“Now all retired in our mid-60s, life has aged us more working in the advertising business for the last 40 years than in the pop business.

“In the 70s there were hardly any tribute bands and we had seen Roxy Music at Ballard Hall and were great fans so decided to give it a go at the Granville Art College Christmas dance at the Polish Club.

“Following the success and sell-out crowds (!) – 20 pence per ticket!! – there were further gigs at the Crazy Daisy, owned by Peter Stringfellow at that time, and other venues around Sheffield were played.

Phil Kramer's pictures of his 1970s Union Road art college Roxy Music tribute band, For Your Pleasure

“It was nice to see that Mamma’s, as it was originally named, has also seen the test of time from the 1968 era – the food is still brilliant and the staff still friendly. So many happy memories.

“Can anybody remember seeing us at any of the venues above?”

If you do remember watching Phil and his band, we'd also love to hear from you at Retro. We'd love to see your photographs of you all glammed up for a 70s night out on the town in Sheffield as well!

Looking back to a differrent kind of Roxy music, a celebration is taking place for the city's Roxy nightclub.

The ‘Is That Alright Fyuzs’ catchphrase of Geordie owner Barry Noble became synonymous with nightlife of the 1980s and 90s

The Roxy became famous as a base for the Hitman & Her TV series – the dance music show fronted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan.

The Granada TV production – which ran from 1988 to 1992 - broadcast late-night clubbing direct from the Roxy across the country.

The Sheffield nightscene of the late 1980s was awash with nightclubs that ran from 10pm until 2am – The Limit, Rebels, Josephines, Romeo & Juliets to name but a few.

On Saturday, May 4, the era that spawned Sheffield acts like the Human League and ABC is set to be revisited with a Back To The Roxy party.

The event takes place in the building which is now the 02 Academy on Arundel Gate.

Room one features the dance-inspired sounds that thousands danced to and room two celebrates the venue’s Monday Rock Night. Room three hosts Electro ‘80s – a celebration of the sounds of era.

Tickets and information: www.02academysheffield.co.uk