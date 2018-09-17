Sheffield 10k: Everything you need to know about the race on 23 September

The Sheffield 10k returns on Sunday 23 September and will affect roads and travel in and out of the city.

The race starts at 9.30am at Arundel Gate after a mass warm-up and registration.

After setting off from the city centre, runners will head down Charters Row, Ecclesall Road and around Endcliffe Park before returning to the city centre for the finish line at Arundel Gate.

Road closures will be in place from 5am on 23 September – you can find the full list of closures and traffic measures here.

The first runners are expected to complete the course around 10am, but some routes will remain closed until much later with the last roads re-opening after 4pm.

At 11.45am the mini and junior runs will start, with children aged 3 to 8 years running a 1.5km course and 9-14 year olds tackling a 2.5km event.