Shadow cabinet members stands down from Sheffield Council

A shadow Cabinet member is standing down as a Sheffield councillor.

Coun Adam Hanrahan, who is Liberal Democrat spokesman for finance, will not seek re-election in May. He was elected as councillor for Crookes and Crosspool in 2016.

Coun Hanrahan, who is chief of staff to the president of the national Liberal Democrats, is getting married in August and says he and fiancee Fiona plan to move away from Sheffield.

“Fiona has family in the south and wants to be near them in the long term so it makes sense to stand down now rather than cause a by-election later on. It’s the right time to go.

“My job can be based anywhere in the country and one of the things I like about working for the Lib Dems is they are very good at allowing people to be flexible, people don’t have to live in London.”

Coun Hanrahan, who is the Lib Dem’s shadow Cabinet member for finance, says he has learnt some valuable skills as a councillor.

“I am really proud of the work I did on last year’s budget. I led on our budget amendment which set out how the Lib Dems would empower communities and individuals and create a council they could trust. The budget is a fundamental part of how the council works and I was proud to lead on it.”