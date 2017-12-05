'Severe delays' as emergency services attend crash on M1 in South Yorkshire

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire, with drivers warned to expect 'severe delays'.

Highways England said two lanes were closed southbound on the motorway following a collision between junctions 37 and 36, near Barnsley, this evening.

It said shortly before 6pm that emergency services and traffic officers remained at the scene of the collision, and there were 'severe delays' between junctions 36 and 38.

"Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey," it added.

It is not known at this stage what vehicles were involved or whether anyone has been injured.