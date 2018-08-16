See The Three Musketeers do battle again in Sheffield

Northern Ballet is reviving a favourite show and bringing sensational new dance works to audiences in Sheffield and Doncaster.

The Leeds-based company’s autumn season begins with a trio of new short ballets in its Mixed Programme, comign to Cast in Doncaster on September 21 and 22.

The evening showcases three new short works, by three brilliant young choreographers with The Shape of Sound by Kenneth Tindall, Mamela… by Mlindi Kulashe and The Kingdom of Back by Morgann Runacre-Temple.

Returning to the stage for the first time since 2007, Northern Ballet’s The Three Musketeers will take audiences on a rip-roaring adventure at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from October 24 – 27.

Choreographed by artistic director David Nixon, The Three Musketeers sees the gallant d’Artagnan and the three royal guards embark on an action-packed quest to save the queen’s reputation and the life of d’Artagnan’s beloved.

Next March, the Lyceum will also be hosting some of the first Northern Ballet performances of choreographer Cathy Marston’s new show, Victoria, to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the iconic monarch.

Tickets: go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or castindoncaster.com