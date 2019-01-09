Say ‘Allo ‘Allo again to classic TV comedy

Listen very carefully, I will say this only once.

Following on from their acclaimed run of Ben Hur in October, Tudor Players return to the Library Theatre this February with 'Allo 'Allo!

The nostalgic stage adaptation of one of the great British sitcoms by Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft recreates some iconic characters. Rene, Edith, Yvette, Crabtree, Michelle and many more familiar faces are brought back to life by the Tudor cast, directed by Philip Gascoyne.

This show contains innuendo, the “fallen Madonna with the big boobies” and at least four Hitlers. Tudor Players say: “Come and enjoy an entertaining throwback to the golden age of British comedy.”

The show runs from February 12 to 15. Tickets are £10/£9 concessions. To book, email tickets@tudorplayers.net or call 0114 285 3450