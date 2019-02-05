Say Allo Allo again in Sheffield to classic TV comedy with Rene and co

Spend an evening with some of the best-loved characters of British TV comedy and their crazy, over-the-top antics in war-torn France in Allo Allo.

Bringing the hilarious and nostalgic stage adaptation of Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft’s ever-popular and long-running series to the stage, join Tudor Players as they re- create some of the most iconic characters to grace our television screens .

Rene, Edith, Yvette, Crabtree, Michelle and many more f amiliar faces are lovingly brought back to life by the Tudor cast, as directed by Philip Gascoyne.

This show contains plenty of innuendo, much of it featuring the famous Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies painting that everyone is trying to steal, and at least four Hitlers.

The group’s publicity officer Marcus Newman said: "Come and enjoy an entertaining throwback to the golden age of British comedy.”

Tudor Players were last at the Library Theatre last October with a highly successful and acclaimed run of Ben Hur.

Allo Allo is at the Library Theatre, Sheffield from February 15 to 19.

Tickets are £10 or £9 concessions.

For more details and bookings, email tickets@tudorplayers.net or call 0114 285 3450.