Safe cycling 

Pedestrians in Mosborough may soon share paths with cyclists as Sheffield City Council discuss plans to convert a large stretch of public footpaths into shared routes.

The paths linking Rotherham Road, Middle Ox Gardens and a proposed 207 home development at Oxclose Park will be nearly doubled in width to make way for bikes.

The current footpath is 1.8 meters and will be widened to 3 meters before being converted.

Philip Beecroft, head of highway maintenance, said: “The new path will provide a safe off road route for cyclists from Rotherham Road to the new housing development.

“It should not adversely affect the public’s enjoyment of the area and will have no detrimental affect on the surrounding highway network and its users.”

It comes under the council’s plans to encourage people to cycle rather than drive.

Following a report by British Cycling, the council aim to increase cycle use to 10 percent of all journeys by 2025 and 25 percent in 2050.

Taylor Wimpey, the developer, is funding the creation of the new path.

The plans will be discussed at a Planning and Highways committee meeting at 2pm on Tuesday, 27 November.