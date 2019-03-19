Roma families in Sheffield encouraged to have vaccinations

More work will be done to encourage Roma families in Sheffield to have vaccinations.

Sheffield Council and health partners will increase Hepatitis B screening and ensure up to date vaccinations and immunisations for new arrivals and the Roma community.

In a report, council officers say: “There continues to be a focus on providing support and increasing vaccinations and immunisations amongst the Roma community.

“A two year plan for improving uptake, including under-vaccinated groups, has been developed by the Sheffield Vaccination Committee.

“A new service for Hep B screening and vaccination in the Sheffield Roma Slovak community has now been approved.

“The service is now in operation and all GP practices have been offered the opportunity of delivering the service. Those practices who have expressed an interest have been offered training.

“The service is being promoted across the local Roma community and is running effectively. Discussions are ongoing relating to the long-term funding of the service which is currently funded via Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group.”

The report says midwives and schools also play an important part in promoting public health.

“Since 2015 midwives have been vaccinating pregnant women against seasonal flu at Jessops at the 20 week scan to provide a more convenient way of being vaccinated.

“There are plans to hold some training for early years providers which will include infectious diseases, vaccinations and immunisations.

“Building on the Roma classroom assistant training, a decision has been taken to develop a training session focusing on infectious disease.”

The training was held in both the north and central parts of the city inviting all schools to attend and those which did received a copy of the schools infectious disease manual. The training is to support schools “in managing sickness and absence”.

The report adds: “The focus of the training includes hygiene, infectious diseases, vaccinations and immunisation and provides schools with strategies and guidance to support them.”

Sheffield Council declined to comment on the report but it can be read here:

http://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/documents/s34282/Support%20for%20Roma%20Children.pdf