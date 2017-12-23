Road reopens after multiple stabbings near Sheffield city centre leave five men in hospital

The Wicker and surrounding roads have fully reopened after multiple stabbings in the early hours of this morning left five men in hospital.

The area around the Wicker arches was closed after four men were found stabbed and a fifth was discovered with injuries believed to have been sustained in an assault.

Police believe the assaults may be connected to an incident at the Niche nightclub (photo: Chris Etchells)

Police believe the violence may have spilled onto the street following a disagreement at the nearby Niche nightclub on Walker Street.

The five men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42, were all taken to hospital but none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the Wicker at around 4.50am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 286 of December 23.

