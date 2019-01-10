Review: the sleeping beauty, lyceum theatre

Moscow City Ballet’s production of the famous fairy tale certainly had the wow factor, with beautiful staging and gorgeous costumes.

An orchestra played Tchaikovsky’s lovely score and the audience were whisked into a fantasy world where princesses are rescued from danger by princes and fairies.

The dancing was of a high standard, especially from Liliya Orekhova as Princess Aurora and Daniil Orlov as the dashing Prince Florimund. It was amazing how long Liliya could balance on one leg on point and perform a complicated move so gracefully. Other outstanding dancers included serene Lilac Fairy Polina Dyachkova, the fluttering Blue Bird and flirty cat Ksenya Stankevich. Kirill Kasatkin was a wonderfully wicked Carabosse.