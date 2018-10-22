Revealed: The worst streets for fly-tipping in Sheffield

Sheffield’s top 10 hot spots for fly tipping have been revealed.

Of the ten streets named, four are in the Grimesthorpe area – although council bosses say it is often people from outside the community dumping the rubbish.

Fly tipping has dramatically increased over the past few years, jumping from 6,772 cases in 2014/15 to 8,878 cases this past year.

The council has also handed out more than 3,700 fines for littering in the last few years.

The fly-tipping top 10 are Verdon Street, Grimesthorpe Road, Brunswick Street, Southey Avenue, Wade Street, Popple Street, Emerson Crescent, Robey Street, Derby Street and Firth Park Road.

The figures were revealed following a question by Lib Dem councillor Adam Hanrahan. He asked: “In the last four years, have many fixed penalties have been issued each year for littering on the street or littering from a car?”

There were 3,731 fixed penalties for littering in the past four years.

There have been 91 penalty notices for fly-tipping and 46 prosecutions since March 2016. There have also been 62 prosecutions for other waste offences, such as failing to record how it is being disposed of or not being authorised to carry waste.

Coun Hanrahan also asked: “In the last four years, how many incidents of fly tipping have been reported each year? Please list the top 10 hotspots areas for fly tipping. How many prosecutions have taken place?”

Four years ago there were 6,772 incidents of fly-tipping. The number rose to 7,425 cases in 2015/16 then 8,086 in 2016/17 and last year there were 8,878.

Coun Lewis Dagnall, Cabinet member for environment and streetscene, said: “Fly tipping is dealt with by several services within the council. The rankings are combined incidents recorded by Streets Ahead and Parks and Countryside.

“It is important to note that fly tipping is often carried out by people outside of the community. There are many environmental clean-up works undertaken by the council where fly-tipping is highest, as well as litter picks by local councillors and residents.”

Coun Dagnall says during the past four years, the process for issuing Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping has been has been streamlined.

He added: “The Local Government Association is calling for further improvements to the legal process to enable councils to take enforcement action more efficiently.