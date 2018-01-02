REVEALED: The winner of the Sheffield Star’s Salon of the Year contest

For tremendous tresses that are a cut above the rest, be sure to visit L.A. Beauty, which has been voted as The Star’s salon of the year.

Our readers have decided that the salon, on Worksop Road, Aston, is worthy of the crown in our annual contest.

Katie Paterson, Sue chapman, Louisa Ashforth , Roxanne Wasteney and Jodie Grayson at winning Salon L.A.Beauty in Swallownest

Louisa Ashforth, salon manager, said: “It’s fabulous to have won. I didn’t expect to win because we entered a couple of years ago but didn’t come anywhere close to winning, so it was a bit of a shock when I got the call.

“It’s nice to know that we have loyal customers who have been voting for us.”

The accolade comes at the end of a successful year for Louisa, which has seen her move the salon, which has been open for 16 years, in to new premises.

She said: “We moved in to a bigger space in April and I think all our clients are pleased to see the business growing and expanding.

Staff at Perfection Hair salon, who have come third in Sheffield Star's Salon of the Year contest 2017.

“I think they like us because we offer so much more than an average salon. We also have a steam room and a relaxation room.

“Clients said they had been voting for us and they think we deserved to win. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for us.”

Kandy Renshaw, manager of Top Salon - which came in second place in the competition - said she has also been supported by many loyal clients.

“I have been running the salon for 32 years, and I have some clients now who have been with me since I was training to cut hair when I was 17.

“We have a family atmosphere here and also clients of all ages; from children, to parents, and great grand parents.”

The salon, on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, has moved up a place on the podium after coming in third place last year.

Kandy added: “It’s been brilliant to come in second, but we’ve got our eye on first place for next year. I’d like to thank everyone who voted for us.”

Coming in third place in the ranking of super salons was Perfection Hair, on Wolfe Road, Fox Hill.

Co-owner Diane Else said: “We were really pleased just to be in the running, so to still be in the top three is brilliant. We were over the moon.

“I think we are in the top three because we are very welcoming and our clients know they can come here and be themselves.

“Our clients tell us how much they love being here, they like coming and having a laugh with us.”

The Star’s Cafe of the Year will launch in January.