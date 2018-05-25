Retro slideshow: Do you recognise these wedding pictures found in Sheffield?

The bride looks radiant in her white dress, all the guests are smart and smiling for the camera and all the attendants look delightful in their special outfits.

It would have been an important day that everyone looked forward to for months, sharing the joy of the couple on their special day .

One of 17 lost wedding pictures found by a Retro reader in Sheffield

At a guess, these wedding photographs were taken in the 1970s or 1980s, and guesswork is all we have to go on at the moment, sadly.

For these photographs were found strewn along a river bank in Sheffield, and the man who found them is anxious to try to reunite them with their owner.

Steve Moffatt got in touch to see if Retro readers recognise any of the faces staring out from the mementoes of that happy occasion from years gone by.

He wrote: “I have attached several photos of someone’s wedding taken from slides I found scattered on the side of the river Don in the Attercliffe area some time ago.

“I have passed the slides on to the police at Moss Way police station and also put these on to a disk.

“I am not on Facebook but my partner is and she put these on but as yet has not had anyone reply who may know the wedding party.

“I am an avid reader of The Star and the Retro section and was wondering if you could place some or all for a week or two to jog someone’s memory of who the wedding party is. I’m sure the family would like them returned, plus I have the disk they can have,” he added.

So, if you can identify the wedding party and know who these pictures belong to, get in touch with Steve via Retro.

Email julia.armstrong@thestar.co.uk or call The Star newsdesk on 0114 2767676 with your contact details and we’ll put you in touch with Steve.