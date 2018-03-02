Retro pictures: Sheffield lads together on pub fishing trips

Retro reader John Askham has sent in some childhood memories of the fishing club at the British Oak pub at Carbrook, Sheffield.

John wrote: “There was a Buffs Lodge (RAOB) at the Oak and I think that most of the photos were taken on match day trips.

“I have identified those names that I know. Maybe readers will be able to put names to some more.

“I remember that I used to go on some of these trips.

“Maybe if there was a spare place during the fishing match I could dip my own rod (well away from the match anglers).

After the match ,and on the way home, the coach always stopped at some pub for a small? amount of liquid refreshment.

“Of course I was not allowed in the pub. I had to sit in the coach and make do with a bottle of pop and a bag of crisps.

“The upside of this was that all of the men not only had a whip-round for the driver, they also included me.

“Many times I came home with more than ten bob in my pocket.

“They told me it was for guarding their rods.

My grandparents’ sideboard was never without a fishing trophy of some kind on it.”

We didn’t quite have room for all the photographs, so will try to come back to this subject in future weeks.