Residents want 20mph zone near Sheffield school

Sheffield residents are calling for traffic calming on a “rat run road” used as a cut through by motorists.

Bethany Nunn presented a 189 name petition to Sheffield Council asking for road calming on Myrtle Road at Heeley.

“It’s a very steep road from Arbourthorne down to Queens Road and between 8am and 9am it’s used primarily by people trying to cut out traffic,” she told a meeting of full council.

“They come down in a very high volume and at high speeds. My main concern is the junction with Anns Grove as this is where most children who are going to school cross. There’s no safe space to cross and you can wait five minutes for drivers to recognise children are trying to get across.

“We have a lot of parked vans and cars and when cars are coming down at high speeds it’s scary for families trying to cross the road.

“Ideally we would like to close the road and have a one-way route which would take away a lot of the problems with rat-runners but if this is not possible we would like to see a 20mph speed limit introduced, or speed bumps.”

Coun Jack Scott, Cabinet member for Transport, said he recognised the “strength of feeling” with this petition.

“It does feel as though there is an anomaly that there is not more on that road given the proximity to the school and Heeley City Farm. I understand your concerns and they make a lot of sense but I need to take a rounded view on how to manage safety in that area of the city. We will get together and see what the options are.”